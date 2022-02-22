Local moving and truck companies having to adapt to rising gas prices

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Triple-A, Kentucky’s average gas prices have risen about a dollar in the past year.

Last year in Kentucky, the average price was $2.45 per regular gallon. Currently, the average price is $3.22 and has been on the rise for 8 weeks. The diesel price has jumped $1.22, averaging out to be $3.80 per gallon.

Along with everyone else, local moving and truck companies have to adapt to the rising prices.

“It’s making us reconsider some of the longer jobs we do that have a lot more miles included in them,” said Neal Clayton, owner of Firemen Moving Co. “Because gas prices fluctuate across the country. They are not the same price as they are here. And a lot of times, the farther you get out west, the prices rise. So it just makes us do our math a little tighter.”

Firemen Moving Co. says locally, it’s pretty easy to figure out how much they are going to spend on gas. However, fuel starts to stack up when moving across the country.

“We do so many miles and so many moves that go so long, that a little bit stacked on top of each other makes a lot a bit,” explained Clayton. “And so we’re always cognizant on how we’re figuring our fuel prices on these long-distance moves.”

The moving company recently started a branch in Nashville, and also has one in Clearwater, Florida. With these different locations, as well as them potentially moving items anywhere across the country, that is a lot of prices to calculate.

Clayton says with high prices being the case everywhere, they have to recalculate and budget other expenses.

“It just makes us be cognizant of other expenses we may incur,” said Clayton. “Whether we’re booking hotel rooms for movers, we may share a room or we may, you know, find a cheaper flight or make the time quicker that we get a job done because the longer we have guys out in the field, the more we pay, the more expenses we incur.”

Firemen Moving Co. says they haven’t turned away any jobs, and they don’t turn away customers. They say they love helping everybody they can.

