Leslie County beats Buckhorn on a buzzer beater

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a night that Courtney Hoskins will never forget.

In a tie ball game, with elimination on the line, Hoskins fast break jumper went in with less than a second to go to lift her Leslie County Lady Eagles over Buckhorn, 50-48.

With the win, the Lady Eagles clinched a trip to the 14th Region Tournament and will face Perry Central in the 54th District championship on Thursday.

