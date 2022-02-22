Advertisement

Leslie County beats Buckhorn on a buzzer beater

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a night that Courtney Hoskins will never forget.

In a tie ball game, with elimination on the line, Hoskins fast break jumper went in with less than a second to go to lift her Leslie County Lady Eagles over Buckhorn, 50-48.

With the win, the Lady Eagles clinched a trip to the 14th Region Tournament and will face Perry Central in the 54th District championship on Thursday.

Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

