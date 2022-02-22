Lee County businesses see success after historic flooding nearly one year ago

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Main Street looked differently nearly one year ago.

”When they give floods, I’ve even come down here to look, just to see if it’s going to flood,” said Edna Cockerham, Manager of Rose Brother’s Department Store.

Cockerham said more than three feet of water got inside of the store.

”It’s just hard to describe what would be in your mind because it’s a business, you’re losing everything and, you know, it because you can see the water coming up and you just want to get in,” she added.

The store lost 80% of its merchandise. They sat it outside for people to take but said, four months later, they were able to reopen.

”It was great, people was so supportive of us and came in and, you know, even if they didn’t buy anything they were welcoming us back,” she said. “People have really been great at coming back, all of our customers, and we appreciate them”

Down the street at Don Begley Auto Sales, the owner said business is great, but even one year later is still cleaning up small areas.

”Water came through the front door, and by Tuesday morning, the water was going back out, I was the last one that got water and the first one that water went out,” said owner Don Begley.

He said he was able to open later that week but credits the concrete floor in his shop and the higher ground it sits on.

”Everybody is pretty well back in business, rebuilt, but a few, we have a service station that’s still working on their building that they’re to reopen everything, but anyway, it’s good, it’s good,” he said.

Flood Recovery Celebration (Teresa Mays)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.