KSP: Unidentified body confirmed as missing Carter Co. man

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced they have confirmed the identity of a body that was found in early February as a missing person.

The missing person was Orvil Roark, who was originally reported missing on November 3.

Police said the identity was confirmed in an autopsy.

A release said no foul play is expected in the case, but it is still under investigation.

