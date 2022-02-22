KSP: Unidentified body confirmed as missing Carter Co. man
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced they have confirmed the identity of a body that was found in early February as a missing person.
The missing person was Orvil Roark, who was originally reported missing on November 3.
Police said the identity was confirmed in an autopsy.
A release said no foul play is expected in the case, but it is still under investigation.
