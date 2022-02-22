High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 22)
BOYS
Oneida Baptist 78, Red Bird 44 (49th District)
Breathitt County 92, Jackson City 50 (55th District)
Pikeville 88, Jenkins 21 (59th District)
GIRLS
Pulaski County 67, Rockcastle County (47th District)
Somerset 48, Casey County 39 (47th District)
Red Bird 72, Oneida Baptist 32 (49th District)
Corbin 89, Williamsburg 23 (50th District)
South Laurel 69, Whitley County 50 (50th District)
Knox Central 88, Lynn Camp 31 (51st District)
Barbourville 51, Pineville 47 (51st District)
Bell Coutny 81, Harlan 46 (52nd District)
Harlan County 47, Middlesboro (52nd District)
Perry Central 65, Hazard 24 (54th District)
Leslie County 50, Buckhorn 48 (54th District)
Owsley County 62, Lee County 12 (56th District)
Powell County 53, Estill County 34 (56th District)
Martin County 52, Magoffin County 38 (57th District)
Paintsville 57, Johnson Central 56 (57th District)
PIkeville 77, East Ridge 15 (59th District)
