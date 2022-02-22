Advertisement

Hershey bar wrapper celebrates Women’s History Month

Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - March is Women’s History Month, and Hershey is celebrating in a sweet way.

The candymaker just released its “Celebrate She” chocolate bar. It comes with a wrapper celebrating the impact of women and girls.

The company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. It was named one of the world’s top female-friendly companies by Forbes last year.

Hershey said it’s committed to equal pay, career development and other initiatives to support women.

It recently donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit committed to supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their potential.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home
Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi: Putin assault on Ukraine is ‘attack on democracy’
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward
Thief caught on camera stealing a cat from a north Portland family's home
Woman caught on camera taking family’s pet from porch
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021