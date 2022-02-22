Advertisement

Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

By Haley Rush and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A frightening and mysterious illness called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, is affecting some regular, long-term marijuana users.

The syndrome only affects certain people, and doctors aren’t quite sure who is at risk of developing symptoms, which can include uncontrollable vomiting, sometimes for days, as well as extreme stomach pain.

“It’s terrible,” Dennis Morgan told KPTV.

Morgan said it first hit him 10 years ago, describing the symptoms as extreme nausea, stomach cramps and a headache.

“Bottom line, there’s no relief from it,” he said.

Morgan said doctors diagnosed him with CHS when he went to the emergency room for the second time. He said he’s been smoking pot for decades.

“There is so much about this condition that we still do not know, and I think there’s considerable scientific research left to be done,” said Dr. Matt Noble, an emergency room physician and toxicologist with the Oregon Poison Center.

He explained while the syndrome is uncommon, he does believe more cases are not being reported.

“I think it’s important to remember, historically, this has been a difficult entity to study and there’s resistance I think among cannabis users to potentially acknowledge the role that cannabis may be playing in their symptoms,” Noble explained.

Noble said the concentration of THC in marijuana has gone up in recent years and could play a role in this condition.

“It’s a horrifically debilitating clinical syndrome, and one that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Noble said.

“You never know when it’s going to hit you,” Morgan said, adding he has cut back on smoking marijuana. “My last episode was in July of last year.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home
Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi: Putin assault on Ukraine is ‘attack on democracy’
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward
Thief caught on camera stealing a cat from a north Portland family's home
Woman caught on camera taking family’s pet from porch
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021