Food truck hosts fundraiser for 6-year-old and mother following long hospital stay

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Colton Ramey has battled multiple health issues at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a few months. With the financial stresses that come with medical expenses, his mother Heather needed a little extra help.

“Being a mother and wanting to take care of your child and making sure that they’re happy and healthy and then you’re worrying about all this financial stuff and bills, I just couldn’t imagine,” said Aimee Blaire, Colton’s aunt and Heather’s sister. “[Heather is] one of the strongest people I know.”

After hearing Heather and Colton’s story through the Eastern Kentucky ASD and SPD Support Group, group member Courtney Crider reached out to Juniors Hibachi to ask if they would host a fundraiser in Colton’s honor.

“I have two kids with autism myself. I have been helped in this way,” said Crider. “People have touched me and impacted me through our walk and I just wanna be able to return and the other group members just wanna be able to return the favor.”

A percentage of the proceeds from Tuesday’s event and donations will go directly to Heather and Colton.

Junior’s Hibachi Owner Shawn Moore said he’s happy to have a hand in helping them.

“We do fundraisers often, but this is just another example of East Kentucky coming out and helping the community, again and again,” he said.

Aimee Blair said Heather is grateful to have the community’s support throughout Colton’s journey.

“Even though the situation isn’t the best, you can hear that she’s tickled and happy that other people are out here supporting her and helping her,” she said.

Blair added that she plans to partner with various businesses to host an auction to further help Colton and Heather financially. She said the auction will take place sometime next month.

