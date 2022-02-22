Flood Watch in effect, heavy rain possible at times all week

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strap in friends, the forecast for the next few days will feature the need for rain gear through most of it.

Today and Tonight

It looks like we will see some pretty good chances for rain in the morning hours and the evening hours with a break in the afternoon. That could be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you look at it. If we see any sunshine during that break, we could see some stronger storms tonight. Highs will approach 70 degrees this afternoon. The western parts of the area, including the Lake Cumberland region and the I-75 corridor, are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather today. The slight risk (2 out of 5) is not too far away.

11:30 a.m. SPC Outlook Update: The slight risk (2 out of 5) has been pulled way back and is just outside our region. The marginal risk (1 out of 5) continues for parts of the I-75 corridor and west, but it has been scaled back too. (WYMT Weather)

On top of that, we could see heavy rain at times off and on today, so most of our region is also under a Flood Watch through early Wednesday morning. Wise, Lee and Claiborne County were just added late Tuesday morning. 1-3″ of rain is possible in the next 24 or so hours. Remember, if you come across ANY high water, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! We always have someone who makes what could end up being a deadly mistake every time it floods. Flooding is the deadliest natural disaster in the United States. It’s never worth the risk.

The Flood Watch has been expanded to include Lee and Wise County in Virginia and Claiborne County in Tennessee. It still lasts through Wednesday morning. (WYMT Weather)

Rain chances will continue tonight and start to wrap up early on your Wednesday. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

While most of Wednesday looks dry, it will not last. We could see a few breaks in the clouds in the afternoon hours, but I wouldn’t count on it. If we do, highs could climb into the mid-50s. If we don’t, I think we stay closer to 50. Some may not make it out of the 40s. Models are all over the place on highs, so we’ll just have to watch it. Rain chances pick back up overnight as lows drop to about 40.

The rain chances will be around off and on all day Thursday and could be heavy at times. Between Tuesday and Friday morning, when the heaviest rain is finally expected to move out, we could see between 3 and 6″ of rain total. Hopefully, where it is spread out over the course of several days, we will be able to avoid major issues.

Speaking of Friday, most model data is now trending toward a midnight high as another cold front moves through the region. Some locations could be close to 60 degrees at midnight even after only getting into the upper 40s on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will crash into the 40s on Friday and eventually into the 20s by Saturday morning.

I really wish I had better news, but the forecast for the rest of the work and school week doesn’t look great. Stay tuned!

