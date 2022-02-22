Flood risk continues as heavy rain works through

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as we watch the potential for heavy rain to cause flooding issues throughout the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Periods of heavy rain will continue through the region tonight as our frontal boundary works through the region. Winds will remain a bit gusty during the evening but calmer overnight as our front passes through. We’re back down into the upper 40s to near 50° for overnight lows as rain slowly comes to an end. This first round looks to end with around one to three inches of rain once all is said and done.

A couple of showers may stick around into the early hours of our Wednesday before we settle back to mostly cloudy skies. The dry skies are good in the sense that it will give us at least a few hours to drain and dry out before more rain works into the region for Thursday. Highs will be above normal, but not excessively so, into the middle and upper 50s around the region. Our next round of rain starts to work in late Wednesday night as lows fall back into the upper 30s.

Late Week and Beyond

Another system brings chances for heavy rain back to the mountains late Wednesday night and into Thursday with the possibility for an additional one to three inches of rain possible through the day and night on Thursday. Highs stay in the 50s as the rain works through as well. We will absolutely have to be on guard for more flooding concerns even into early Friday.

The good news is that things start to dry out Friday and into Saturday, but temperatures look to take a tumble as our pattern looks to change once again. Highs look to remain in the 40s both days. The end of the weekend is looking interesting as Sunday may feature a system starting as rain and ending as snow as high temperatures once again take a tumble down into the middle 30s as we dry out early next week.

