Advertisement

Flood risk continues as heavy rain works through

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as we watch the potential for heavy rain to cause flooding issues throughout the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Periods of heavy rain will continue through the region tonight as our frontal boundary works through the region. Winds will remain a bit gusty during the evening but calmer overnight as our front passes through. We’re back down into the upper 40s to near 50° for overnight lows as rain slowly comes to an end. This first round looks to end with around one to three inches of rain once all is said and done.

A couple of showers may stick around into the early hours of our Wednesday before we settle back to mostly cloudy skies. The dry skies are good in the sense that it will give us at least a few hours to drain and dry out before more rain works into the region for Thursday. Highs will be above normal, but not excessively so, into the middle and upper 50s around the region. Our next round of rain starts to work in late Wednesday night as lows fall back into the upper 30s.

Late Week and Beyond

Another system brings chances for heavy rain back to the mountains late Wednesday night and into Thursday with the possibility for an additional one to three inches of rain possible through the day and night on Thursday. Highs stay in the 50s as the rain works through as well. We will absolutely have to be on guard for more flooding concerns even into early Friday.

The good news is that things start to dry out Friday and into Saturday, but temperatures look to take a tumble as our pattern looks to change once again. Highs look to remain in the 40s both days. The end of the weekend is looking interesting as Sunday may feature a system starting as rain and ending as snow as high temperatures once again take a tumble down into the middle 30s as we dry out early next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison will be making a tour stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in July 2022
The band behind ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ coming to Eastern Kentucky
John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home

Latest News

The Flood Watch has been expanded to include Lee and Wise County in Virginia and Claiborne...
Flood Watch in effect, heavy rain possible at times all week
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - February 21, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - February 21, 2022
Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday morning.
Heavy rain on the way this week
Flood Watch
Showers return tonight, Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday