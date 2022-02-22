Advertisement

Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PIKEVILLE Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd county man is behind bars after police say he was found in his truck raping a 12-year-old girl.

Police arrested 19-year-old John Douglas Tackett at the downtown parking garage in Pikeville.

Police were responding to a noise complaint at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. While investigating, police say they found Tackett with his hand between the girl’s leg in the bed of his truck.

When police asked for the girl’s age, Tackett claimed he thought she was 16.

Officers say the girl told them he knew she was 12.

The girl was taken to Pikeville Police Department, where she was reunited with her mother.

Tackett is at the Pike County Jail facing 2nd-degree rape charges.

