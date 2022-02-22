Advertisement

Crews clear scene at house fire in Bell County

(WLOX)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several crews were on scene working a house fire in Bell County Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers told WYMT the call was originally about a break-in at a house in the Mockingbird Lane and Vernon Jackson Lane area.

The house was set on fire after the initial call.

Dispatch confirmed that crews have cleared the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

