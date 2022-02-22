Concern grows for serious flooding in parts of Central Kentucky

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are watching for the potential for some serious flooding as we head into the later parts of the week.

In Estill County, there isn’t any flooding ongoing, at this time, but the concern is growing over what is to come later this week.

Tuesday’s update of the latest river forecast has river levels reaching just under the major flood stage of 31 feet by Wednesday afternoon, which will flood several roadways across the county.

Then, by the end of the week, the forecast goes even higher to creating at around 39 feet. That is just two feet lower than the all-time record set a year ago.

If you live in Estill County you need to stay aware of the river over the next few days. This is a very concerning river forecast as the crest by Friday/Saturday could be just 2 feet shy of the 41 foot crest set back in March of last year #KYwx pic.twitter.com/Pujx1Ivc5b — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) February 22, 2022

This has many people in the community concerned as last year left behind devastation for many residents and businesses.

President of the County Fair Board Teddy Hunt says they are very concerned about what is to come this week as they were heavily impacted by last year’s flooding.

“We lost everything last year, it’s just over the years we’ve seen water come and go but for the last couple of times we’ve never seen water like this, it’s real concerning,” Hunt said.

Emergency management says one thing that makes flooding so bad along the Kentucky River is that they have to watch rainfall that counties get even to the southeast because that also adds to the rise of the river in Estill County.

