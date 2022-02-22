Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 21, 2022
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021-22 high school basketball regular season has come to a close. Here is the year’s final WYMT Mountain Top 10.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- North Laurel
- Pikeville
- Pulaski County
- Perry Central
- Knox Central
- Breathitt County
- Bell County
- Corbin
- Lawrence County
- South Laurel
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Pikeville
- Southwestern
- North Laurel
- South Laurel
- Corbin
- Lawrence County
- Pulaski County
- Shelby Valley
- Bell County
- Knott Central
