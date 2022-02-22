Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 21, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021-22 high school basketball regular season has come to a close. Here is the year’s final WYMT Mountain Top 10.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

North Laurel Pikeville Pulaski County Perry Central Knox Central Breathitt County Bell County Corbin Lawrence County South Laurel

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pikeville Southwestern North Laurel South Laurel Corbin Lawrence County Pulaski County Shelby Valley Bell County Knott Central

