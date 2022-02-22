Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 21, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021-22 high school basketball regular season has come to a close. Here is the year’s final WYMT Mountain Top 10.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. North Laurel
  2. Pikeville
  3. Pulaski County
  4. Perry Central
  5. Knox Central
  6. Breathitt County
  7. Bell County
  8. Corbin
  9. Lawrence County
  10. South Laurel

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pikeville
  2. Southwestern
  3. North Laurel
  4. South Laurel
  5. Corbin
  6. Lawrence County
  7. Pulaski County
  8. Shelby Valley
  9. Bell County
  10. Knott Central

