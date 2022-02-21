Traffic changes coming to downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Monday night begins the 54th District Tournament at Memorial Gym.

Hazard police said they are making traffic pattern changes every day this week between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

LO Davis Drive will be a one-way during those times, with all traffic going towards the gym being restricted.

The route will be going up Baker Avenue turning left on Craig Street and then going down LO Davis Drive.

Buses will be only be allowed to park on the left side of LO Davis Drive. Those who plan to park in the parking lot of Memorial Gym will need a parking pass.

Drivers are asked not to block roads, driveways or curves if they park around the gym. Police said they will tow cars that are blocking traffic.

People can park at the health department, where a bus will take people to the gym.

