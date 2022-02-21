Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped

A suspect is facing several charges after an Uber driver and mother of four was found shot to death. (WPXI, ALLEGHENY COUNTY, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WPXI Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania man is in custody after his Uber driver went missing and was found shot to death days later.

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area when she went missing. She was later found shot to death and dumped in a wooded area.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Calvin Crew on Thursday in relation to Spicuzza’s death. He is being held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Calvin Crew, 22, is being held without bond in relation to Spicuzza's death. He faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.(Source: Allegheny County Police, WPXI via CNN)

“Christina’s murder is a sad and tragic case... It was a senseless killing that left four children without a mother. My heart breaks for Christina’s children and her family,” said Assistant Superintendent Vic Joseph with Allegheny County Police.

According to investigators, Spicuzza picked up Crew last Thursday at his girlfriend’s house in Pitcairn. From there, cell phone records show they zigzagged throughout Allegheny County from Pitcairn to Wilkinsburg to Monroeville.

During the trip, police say Spicuzza’s dashcam recorded Crew pressing a gun into the back of her head while she begged for her life, saying, “I’m begging you. I have four kids.” Those were some of Spicuzza’s last words, according to the criminal complaint.

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area when she went missing. She was later found shot to death and dumped in a wooded area.(Source: Family photos, WPXI via CNN)

Investigators say Crew eventually shot Spicuzza then left her body in a wooded area in Monroeville, where an Amazon driver discovered her remains days after she was reported missing.

Investigators say Crew’s girlfriend ordered the Uber, and he allegedly used her gun to murder Spicuzza. Authorities say immediately after the murder, Crew tried to access Spicuzza’s banking apps to transfer money to his girlfriend’s phone.

There is no word on whether any charges will be filed against Crew’s girlfriend.

