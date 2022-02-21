Report: Liam Coen to leave UK for Rams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to reports, Kentucky might be need to hire an offensive coordinator.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Source: The Rams are hiring Kentucky OC Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, bringing Greg Olson back to the staff, and giving assistant head coach Thomas Brown more responsibility within the offense and team.



Sean McVay moving quick to put together his '22 staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 21, 2022

Coen served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator for one season, helping transform the Wildcats’ offense and lead them to a 10-3 record.

Congratulations to @LiamCoen the Rams doubled back on a good one.. as far as #BBN we good it’s only up from here — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) February 21, 2022

Before coming to UK, Coen coached on the Rams’ offensive staff for three seasons. He would replace former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.