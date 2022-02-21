Report: Liam Coen to leave UK for Rams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to reports, Kentucky might be need to hire an offensive coordinator.
According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Coen served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator for one season, helping transform the Wildcats’ offense and lead them to a 10-3 record.
Before coming to UK, Coen coached on the Rams’ offensive staff for three seasons. He would replace former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.