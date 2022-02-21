Showers return tonight, Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to the work week, but temperatures rebound nicely by this afternoon. Enjoy this quiet weather while you can... because showers return by tonight.

Today through Tuesday

Most of your Monday is looking dry. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds, and temperatures will be warmer. We top out in the mid-and-upper-60s by this afternoon!

We start to see some changes into tonight. We stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Flood Watch (WYMT Weather)

Keep the rain gear nearby on Tuesday! Our first weather system of the week looks to bring widespread showers to the mountains.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. Several inches of rain will be possible. This could cause some highwater issues for some areas. Be sure to stay weather aware and have the WYMT Weather App just in case!

We stay mostly cloudy and warm. High temperatures reach the upper-60s by Tuesday afternoon!

More Rain by Midweek

A few showers are possible on Wednesday morning, but we begin to dry out by the afternoon and evening. It will be slightly cooler with temperatures topping out in the upper-50s and lows bottoming out in the upper-30s.

Our second weather system looks to bring more rain to the area by Thursday. Showers are possible throughout the day under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the lower-50s with lows falling into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

A few showers will be possible on Friday morning, but we begin to dry out by the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper-40s and lows fall into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

We look to get a break from the rain on Saturday. We stay partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Lows fall into the upper-20s.

Another system could bring another round of showers into the region by Sunday. Models are not agreeing on this yet, so we will keep an eye on it and keep you posted! Sunday does look chilly with highs in the lower-40s with lows falling into the lower-20s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.