Police still looking for suspect in Rockcastle County home invasion

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State police are still looking for a man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Rockcastle County.

Woodrow Lamb is said to be dangerous after state police say he broke into a Mount Vernon home on January 30 and shot a man.

Lamb is also accused of several other crimes since then and police said they have arrested Lamb’s girlfriend, Lindsey Belew. She is now in the Rockcastle County Detention Center facing complicity to commit robbery charges.

Police said they have searched several places including a relative’s home but no sign of Lamb. Police said the victim in the home invasion shooting is doing a lot better.

Police added that Lamb was on supervised release following his release from the federal prison system. Lamb served both state and federal prison time for shooting at a police officer, as well as some drug-related charges 21 years ago.

He was released from prison last fall.

If you know any information about where Lamb could be, you can call 911 or Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

