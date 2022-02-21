Advertisement

Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee

The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - American advisors for the Mexican based group, Alpes Sanfer, Inc. told WVLT News the 48-year-old manufacturing company plans to open its first U.S. location soon. WVLT News obtained court documents showing the group purchased an old family farm along Sharps Chapel Road.

Russ Larson, the company’s adviser, told WVLT News the company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico. The tentative plan is to produce the same 10 to 12 million eggs a year in Union County, providing some jobs.

Residents have presented a host of concerns to news reporters, county leaders and company representatives. On Monday, Larson said the company has listened to those questions regarding pollution and safety.

“We do this, as far as fecal material, we (deal with it) day in and day out,” Larson said. “There will be no virus on the farm and it is not a laboratory. That needs to be conveyed and that has been conveyed.”

Ten of thousands of chickens will be housed on the property. Their products will be called specified pathogen-free eggs sold to pharmaceutical companies that will use the eggs for human and animal vaccines.

