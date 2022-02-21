Local farmer offers subscription service for vegetables

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Clay County farmer is a part of a national network of local farmers offering community-focused, fruit and vegetable subscription services.

Maggie Bowling is a member of the CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture: a national network of farmers which aims to connect them with their communities via a weekly subscription service.

Those who sign-up will receive a weekly bag of vegetables and fruits from Bowling’s ‘Old Homeplace Farm’ in Clay County.

“One of the great things about CSA is that throughout the entire season your basket is going to be different and you’re really eating in time with the season of what’s ready to harvest,” Bowling said.

Bowling offers 5 different pick-up locations in Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Leslie, and Perry Counties. She also offers home or work delivery within five miles of the drop-off locations.

The subscription service offers three tiers, small, for singles or couples, medium, for families of four, and large, for bigger families.

“In early June a typical basket would be strawberries, peas, lettuce, kale, greens, and some onions and when you get into July you get into much more main season stuff. A regular basket in July is probably gonna be tomatoes, zucchinis, cucumbers, onions, and some greens,” said Bowling.

Those interested must sign-up before harvest begins in May.

Those looking for more information on how to sign up can look here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.