KSP investigates shooting in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred in Rockcastle County.

The shooting happened on Three Oaks Road between two neighbors.

Rockcastle County police were notified of an argument between 57-year-old Donnie R. Lamb and 74-year-old George W. Davis on Saturday night.

According to police, Donnie Lamb shot Davis in the chest.

Davis was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.

Police arrested Lamb charged him with assault.

He was taken to the Rockcastle Detention Center.

