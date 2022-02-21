KSP investigates shooting in Rockcastle County
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred in Rockcastle County.
The shooting happened on Three Oaks Road between two neighbors.
Rockcastle County police were notified of an argument between 57-year-old Donnie R. Lamb and 74-year-old George W. Davis on Saturday night.
According to police, Donnie Lamb shot Davis in the chest.
Davis was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.
Police arrested Lamb charged him with assault.
He was taken to the Rockcastle Detention Center.
