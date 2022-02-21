Kentucky Power awards more than $200,000 in economic development grants

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) Program recently awarded more than $200,000 across its coverage area.

Among the organizations and partners that got funding, the Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) got $25,000. The eKentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute (eKAMI) got $100,000.

Zach Lawrence, the Director of HPCEDA said the grant is something he relies on the few years his team has been awarded it.

”It goes to funding for salary, travel, recruitment and the retention of [business] and overall economic development projects here in hazard, Perry County,” Lawrence said.

“Economic development work is vitally important to our area if we are going to reverse the trends of job and population loss in eastern Kentucky. Everyone needs to step up, because the more business, industry, jobs and people we can attract, the better life will be for all of us. We’re very pleased to support these important organizations through our economic development grant program and look forward to working with them and many others in the years to come,” said Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and COO.

Most of the money will go towards helping the organizations continue operations and expand available resources. Funds are also spent on luring outside investment.

”Whatever hinderance [there] is to to keep [a] company from coming KPEGG can sort of fill in that gap,” said Amanda Clark, the External Affairs Manager with Kentucky Power.

Clark said the program is an example of Kentucky Power’s commitment to its coverage territory and that it impacts residential customers wallets in a good way.

”If we can recruit business and industry to our service territory than that really stabilizes the rates for everyone, especially our residential customers,” Clark said.

The program is funded through Kentucky Power’s economic development surcharge. For every one dollar collected monthly from non-residential customers, company stockholders match the customer contributions to generate around $700,000 annually for investment at the local and regional levels.

“If you think about bringing in 100 new jobs, well that’s 100 new families paying taxes in our counties and that helps the schools, that helps the counties it helps the cities and its just an all around better place for everyone,” said Clark.

A $27,856 was given to CEDAR, Inc. to assist in funding for its Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Program and the annual Future of Work student fair. CEDAR’s programs include the students of Johnson, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Perry and Pike counties.

The Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED) received a $60,000 award to provide for marketing, product development and site selection consultant activities in Eastern Kentucky. The primary focus of the award is to assist KAED in the Kentucky Product Development Initiative. The initiative is a partnership between KAED and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development designed to facilitate the granting of state funds for capital improvement projects to sites and buildings.

The KPEGG program only awards grants for industrial development and is available in all 20 counties served by Kentucky Power.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.