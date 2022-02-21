Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison will be making a tour stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in July 2022
The band behind ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ coming to Eastern Kentucky
Troopers were called to Carter Whitaker's home at 3 a.m. Tuesday that he had shot Christopher...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.
Former church members, students gather outside Lancaster church to protest pastor
Traffic changes coming to downtown Hazard
Traffic changes coming to downtown Hazard

Latest News

U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing...
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24 million
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii
Food truck hosts fundraiser for 6-year-old and mother following long hospital stay
Anchor Neil Cavuto appears on the set of his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox...
‘It was touch-and-go’: Fox News host Neil Cavuto says he nearly died from COVID-19
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senator McConnell addresses Commerce Lexington public policy luncheon