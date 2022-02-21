How Apple’s new device is being used to track and steal cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/WYMT) - Kevin Johnson wasn’t really sure what the sound was.

Our sister station WSMV reported, the chiming started in his car after getting notifications from Apple on his phone. That notification warned that an AirTag was detected near him.

But Johnson hadn’t purchased one of the new Apple devices that used Bluetooth technology to track down everything from a lost purse to keys.

The chiming sound continued, as well as the alerts that showed an Air Tag, somewhere in or on his car, was following where he’d been driving.

“It’s not a good feeling to think someone is tracking you without your knowledge,” Johnson said.

The AirTags are designed to start chiming if they have been apart from their own after a period of time if it starts moving.

Johnson planned to call Metro Police on Monday about it, but his BWM was stolen on Sunday.

“It’s a little unnerving to think somebody knows where you live. They know everywhere you’ve been,” Johnson said.

Metro Police said they aren’t aware of anyone having their car tracked and stolen by an AirTag. However, in Dearborn, Michigan, it’s become such a problem that the city’s police department created a video warning soon after the release of the devices.

“We’ve seen these people but on people’s cars or their personal effects for several months now,” said Sgt. James Isaacs with Dearborn police.

Issacs said they are finding the AirTags hidden all over cars.

“The spare tire underneath the car, we’ve had them underneath seats, we’ve had them behind license plates, we’ve had them in the wheel wells,” Issacs said.

Metro Police did recover Johnson’s stolen car and arrested a man for theft, but they did not find an AirTag.

Johnson said he can still hear it chiming from the interior of his door and suspects someone cut the weather stripping on his door window to slip it inside the door.

Johnson has an appointment with a body shop to have the door taken apart to remove it.

“You’re just kind of stuck, and the tracker is still in my car even after we recovered the car,” Johnson said.

If you have an iPhone, and you get the notification warning that an Air Tag is near you while you’re driving, listen to where the chime is coming from.

If you can find it, place your phone onto the AirTag, and a serial number will be shown on your phone.

You can then show that police, and they will work with Apple to determine who owns it. But in cases like Johnson, he couldn’t do that because it’s deep inside his door.

If you have an Android phone, you can download an app that will allow you to get the warning if an AirTag is on your car.

