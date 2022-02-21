Advertisement

Homeowner faces ‘artificial turf war’ with HOA

A Valley homeowner says her HOA wants to fine her because she installed artificial grass.
By Holly Bock and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (KTVK/Gray News) – A homeowner in Arizona installed artificial grass to her front and back yards in an effort to cut down on her water bill.

“I’m trying to save water. We are in a drought situation in Arizona,” homeowner Sherry Lund told KTVK. “We are saving $1,100 a month in water bills, my house alone.”

Lund has lived in her home for nearly 15 years. What she thought was a good idea has quickly turned into a turf war with her homeowners association.

“He said we are an elite community, and we don’t want artificial turf,” Lund said.

Arizona Artificial Lawns Director Eric Nitschke said the company has seen an increase in customers installing artificial grass over the last year for water conservation.

“I believe it should be up to each residential person,” Nitschke said.

Lund’s battle has caught the eye of state lawmakers. Republican Rep. John Kavanagh proposed a bill that would stop HOAs from banning artificial grass.

“One of the people that testified in our committee said if a home has grass, 90% of their water usage is for watering the grass, so it is a tremendous draw on a limited and decreasing water supply,” Kavanagh said.

The bill has passed through the committee and now heads to the full House for a vote.

Copyright 2022 KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison will be making a tour stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in July 2022
The band behind ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ coming to Eastern Kentucky
Troopers were called to Carter Whitaker's home at 3 a.m. Tuesday that he had shot Christopher...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.
Former church members, students gather outside Lancaster church to protest pastor
Traffic changes coming to downtown Hazard
Traffic changes coming to downtown Hazard

Latest News

U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing...
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24 million
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii
Food truck hosts fundraiser for 6-year-old and mother following long hospital stay
Anchor Neil Cavuto appears on the set of his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox...
‘It was touch-and-go’: Fox News host Neil Cavuto says he nearly died from COVID-19
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senator McConnell addresses Commerce Lexington public policy luncheon