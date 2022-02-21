Heavy rain on the way this week

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nice break in the action this weekend, our active pattern continues as heavy rain looks to move back into the mountains this work week. The possibility for several inches of rain has led for us to declare a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to increase around the mountains this evening as our system works closer to the region. This will keep us above normal for overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Showers will also begin to work into the region closer to daybreak.

Southerly winds will bring up ample moisture and warmth for our next system to work with. A breezy day is expected, helping highs get up into the middle to upper 60s around the region. We’ll also see off and on chances for showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain being the biggest threat to watch out for through Tuesday night. Models are suggesting the possibility of one to three inches of rain falling on the area, which would cause flooding issues, especially combined with the wet year we’ve seen so far. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region to cover this possibility. Overnight lows Tuesday night stay near 50°.

Midweek and Beyond

Rain tapers off early Wednesday as we spend the day in between systems, allowing things to dry out somewhat around the mountains. Highs stay above normal, though, near 60°.

However, problems are likely to arise again heading into the day on Thursday as another disturbance is set to work through the mountains, providing an opportunity for yet more flooding issues. Models are still a little iffy, but starting to agree on the possibility for an additional one to two inches of rain through early Friday as lows fall into the middle 40s.

A slightly quieter pattern will try to work in for the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies on Friday turning partly sunny on Saturday as colder temperatures work back in. Another weak system will make a run at us on Sunday, providing us with another shot of a few flurries.

