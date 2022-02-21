Advertisement

Floyd County Schools changes mask policy

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and WSAZ News Staff
Feb. 21, 2022
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Beginning Tuesday, mask wearing will be optional in Floyd County schools.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd made the announcement in an e-mail to parents Sunday night.

The Floyd County Board of Education will recommend and encourage masks, but it will be optional in all school buildings.

Due to federal mandates, students and staff will continue to be required to wear masks on buses.

Shepherd cites the internal number of positive and quarantined students and will make masks required again if numbers begin to rise.

Schools will still be able to use temporary remote instruction days if schools need to close due to COVID-19. If a school uses remote instruction, they will be required to wear masks for 5 school days upon returning to in-person classes.

