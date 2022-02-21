Fiber broadband expansion announced in Knox County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate President Robert Stivers, local officials and community leaders met with representatives from Kentucky internet provider Kinetic by Windstream at the Knox County courthouse Monday morning.

There they held a ribbon cutting ceremony, announcing the completion of a 49-mile fiber broadband expansion in the county.

Senate President Robert Stivers said this type of service is a necessity for everyone in the state.

“One, the ability to communicate and stay linked socially and through news,” he said. “It fills a broad hole for educational opportunities as well. Last but not least, we’ve seen so many jobs created.”

County officials said they agree at the local-level.

“I consider it a critical infrastructure,” Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said. “I know years ago it was not but now it is. It connects us, Knox County, with the world.”

Mitchell said this is only the beginning for the area.

“We want to see everyone with this service,” he said. “To have the capability, you have to start and build out. You can’t go to the outside and build in. So, I think we’re on the right track here.”

State leaders said it was part of a solid partnership with Kinetic by Windstream.

“We’re very excited to see what they’re doing with their own dollars,” Sen. Stivers said. “There will even be greater returns when they start matching up their dollars with the state and federal dollars to provide broadband.”

Mitchell said it gave Knox County an even level playing field.

“If we’ve got connectivity through broadband, we’re the same as any place else in the United States, or the world,” he said. “As far as that goes, who has connectivity.”

Mitchell said it allows for better tourism opportunities in the county.

He said it shows people a reason to stay.

“That’s something that we’ve worked on quite a bit to promote,” Mitchell said. “Looking at doing quite a bit more with that and this is going to be a vital part of helping.”

Sen. Stivers said it also gives everyone an affordable option for better internet.

“Knowing that the investment that they’re doing is the predicate or the table setter for more investment that we’re going to somewhat subsidize,” he said. “It makes it affordable for more people.”

The project aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity to approximately 5,000 local homes and businesses in the county.

Mitchell said he was grateful for everyone’s involvement that made the expansion possible.

