Emergency personnel give tips for potential flooding

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With forecasters predicting several inches of rain this week, minor flooding could be on its way for our region.

When heavy rainfall hits, creeks and other waterways naturally start to rise, which often leads to flooding in local areas.

“If you live in a low line area, just be aware of where the water will come to and when you see it approaching, you may want to evacuate to a higher ground,” said Hazard Police Department Deputy Chief James East.

East added that being prepared for flooding is key. If you live in a flood prone area, its best to assemble an emergency kit in case you run into any issues.

“Yeah, I would always make sure you’ve got an emergency kit, not only in your car, but also in your house, that would include blankets, dry clothing, flashlights, things of that nature,” he said.

Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacey said if you are out on the roads and see a large amount of water across a roadway, turn around and don’t drown.

“If you have to be out and there’s any water on the roadways, make sure you don’t drive through those situations,” said Stacey. “You just don’t know how deep it is. It’s not worth taking the risk.”

Stacey added that in case of any power outages, its important to keep a radio close by.

Both East and Stacey said preparation is the most important thing when dealing with a potential flood risk.

