The band behind ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ coming to Eastern Kentucky

Poison will be making a tour stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in July 2022
Poison will be making a tour stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in July 2022(none)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Don’t miss the party of the summer! Poison is coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena on July 9th, 2022.

Poison is making their stop for their World tour 2022.

The concert will also feature Lita Ford and special guest Grimsley Rose.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 am.

Tickets are available at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

