ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Luke A. Johnson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Luke A. Johnson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Luke is a senior at Lawrence County High School where he holds a 4.0 GPA.

Luke attended the Governor’s Scholar Program at Morehead State University, a member of the National Beta Club, class representative for his class for the last three years, he also plays for his school’s soccer team - Luke was awarded the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association Top Goal Scorer Award in 2020.

