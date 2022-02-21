ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Luke A. Johnson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Luke A. Johnson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Luke is a senior at Lawrence County High School where he holds a 4.0 GPA.
Luke attended the Governor’s Scholar Program at Morehead State University, a member of the National Beta Club, class representative for his class for the last three years, he also plays for his school’s soccer team - Luke was awarded the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association Top Goal Scorer Award in 2020.
