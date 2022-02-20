Advertisement

Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger. (Credit: KRIS via CNN Newsource)
By KRIS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - Looking out for your neighbor is exactly what a couple of baristas at a Starbucks in Texas recently did.

“I don’t know if that Starbucks trains their baristas that way, but if they do, ‘Bravo!’ If they don’t, take a note from this crew,” Brandy Roberson said.

It was a late Saturday night when Roberson’s high school daughter was approached by a a man as she was studying.

“I guess he was very loud and animated...she wasn’t intimidated by it. However, all of a sudden, this Starbucks employee came up to her and handed her this cup,” Roberson said.

The cup read, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Roberson said her daughter was “so touched” by the baristas looking out for her.

The man went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that Roberson’s daughter and the Starbucks staff were communicating with each other.

Roberson says she hopes more businesses train their employees to notice when customers may be in danger and on what they can do to help.

