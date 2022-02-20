The Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority seeking artistic high school student for beautification project

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is launching the second phase of their beautification project, but this time around, they are looking for one Somerset or Pulaski County high schooler to help them out.

SPEDA is asking students to submit a drawing or painting of an item, location, or landmark that represents Somerset or a drawing or painting that represents what Somerset means to them.

The student with the best piece will be selected by a panel of judges to help paint the water towers at the City of Somerset Water Treatment Plant alongside local artist, Jordan Justice.

”I’m actually really excited about this because as a high school student myself, I would have dreamed of some kind of opportunity like this,” said Justice. “When SPEDA presented this to me as an idea, I was like, ‘100 percent, yes, this is gonna be great.’”

The winner of this contest will help Justice paint three water towers.

This project began in the summer of 2021 when SPEDA partnered with the City of Somerset and Lake Cumberland Tourism to create a mural on the water plant’s largest tank.

The largest tank now displays a mural painted by Justice. The remaining tanks will be completed by Justice and the contest winner this summer.

Contest entries can be created with any medium on any type of paper, but must be between 8-by-10 inches to 16-by-20 inches in size.

A panel of judges will rank the submitted pieces and select three finalists.

First place will get the opportunity to pain the water towers and receive a $250 cash prize. Second place will receive a $100 cash prize and third place will receive a $50 cash prize.

The pieces will need to be submitted in person at SPEDA’s office at the Somerset Energy Center, 306 E. Mt. Vernon St., Suite 316.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 11, at 4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 18.

