Soggy work week ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - No complaints about the weather this weekend. We were spoiled with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. However, some changes are on the way.

Tonight through Monday night

This quiet weather continues into tonight, so enjoy it while you can! Clouds will increase, but we stay dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-30s.

As we get into Monday, we stay under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be a breezy day with winds coming out of the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures reach the mid-60s by the afternoon!

Into Monday night, showers start to creep into the mountains. We stay mostly cloudy with lows only falling into the lower-50s.

Rain, Rain, and More Rain

Keep the rain gear nearby this week!

Showers are likely for most of the day on Tuesday. We stay mostly cloudy, and highs top out in the upper-60s.

We could see a few stray showers Wednesday morning, but most of the day is looking dry and cooler. Highs top out in the upper-50s with lows falling into the upper-30s.

Our next weather system looks to move into the area by Thursday morning. More showers are likely with highs in the lower-50s.

Into Friday, stray showers are possible during the morning hours, but we begin to dry out during the afternoon and evening. We stay mostly cloudy with highs only reaching the upper-40s.

Several inches of rain are possible through the work week. This could cause some highwater issues for some areas. Be sure to stay weather aware and have the WYMT Weather App just in case!

Extended Forecast

For now, Saturday is looking dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures only top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Models are hinting at more showers by Sunday; however, models are not in good agreement right now. We will keep an eye on this and keep you posted!

