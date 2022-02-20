Advertisement

Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.(Department of Homeland Security)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.
Former church members, students gather outside Lancaster church to protest pastor
Eastern Kentucky church hosts giveaway in Lee County
‘It’s doing God’s work’: Eastern Kentucky church sees successful food giveaway
In 2016, the festival raised nearly $60,000 for the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Shriners and city officials rejoice with planned return of Hillbilly Days festival
Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates shooting in Rockcastle County
Heavy shelling continues in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark a Russian...
Amid violence in Ukraine, fear of biggest European war since WWII
Floyd County Schools changes mask policy
Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Infant found alive in Colo. apartment with 5 dead adults