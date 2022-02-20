Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky (WXIX) -The mother accused of abandoning her non-verbal autistic 5-year-old son in Colerain Township was arrested Saturday in Georgetown, Kentucky, according to Scott County jail records.

Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood with the Georgetown Police Department says that Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, was arrested at a gas station for an unpaid fine from 2011 after officers responded to reports of an unknown woman banging on car windows and she gave a fake name to police.

Allgood says they didn’t know about the boy in Colerain Township until they started getting calls from the media Sunday morning.

He confirmed that Adkins is the same person Colerain Township police were looking for in connection with the abandoned 5-year-old.

According to court documents, Adkins left her son in a dark, dead-end street on Copper Creek Drive Thursday before driving off.

He was later found walking nearby on Gaines Road Thursday night by passing motorists, Colerain Township police said.

(Story continues below photo)

This 5-year-old young boy was found walking alone in Colerain Township early Thursday. (Hamilton County Department of Job & Family Services)

The 911 caller, Josh Wanderski, told the Hamilton County dispatch the boy was “out there by himself waving down cars.”

“These types of cases simply break your heart. All children should grow up loved and wanted. I hope the child ultimately lands in a caring, loving home,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Sunday.

According to jail records, Adkins is from Shelbyville, Indiana. Police say her son is also from Shelbyville, about 75 miles from where he was found in Colerain Township.

The 5-year-old is now in the custody of Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

Crystalyn Davis, who describes herself as a family friend, confirms to FOX19 NOW that Adkins dropped off two of her children at Davis’ home in Tennessee on Thursday.

Davis says the boys, who are brothers of the 5-year-old, are still in her care.

It is unclear as to why Adkins was in Kentucky during the time of her arrest.

Assistant Chief Allgood says that she will stay at the Scott County Detention Center until her scheduled court appearance for an extradition hearing on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Colerain officers did issue a warrant for her arrest. Court records show Adkins faces one count of endangering children.

Multiple police agencies and even the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colerain police at 513-321-2677.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.