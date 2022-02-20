Kentucky Girl Scouts all out for National Cookie Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the sweetest weekends of the year, National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, and troops all over Kentucky have set up booths to sell their delicious treats.

Girl Scouts of Wilderness Road in Lexington troop 7088 were at Sam’s Club on New Circle Road prepped for one of their highest-grossing sales weekends.

“It’s National Cookie Weekend, and so basically we are raising awareness about how much we have improved over the past year due to covid and stuff like that and all the online and in-person sales that we have been doing,” Emma Crelman, a girl scout ambassador.

Crelman has been in the Girl Scouts for almost 12 years and has made many lifelong friends. This weekend the girls are hoping to surpass their sales goal.

“We are trying to sell over 3,000 boxes of cookies this year,” said Crelman.

Beverly Goodwill, a Girl Scout ambassador, said the secret to selling cookies is patience.

“I try to be outgoing and as kind as I can. Professionalism is fairly important in any type of sales and trying to be professional with our booth,” said Goodwill.

Being a Girl Scout is more than just selling cookies. It also teaches the girls life skills.

“l learned sewing is just one of them. Home skills, and then we actually did a car maintenance one which is pretty interesting,” said Goodwill.

I asked the experts what’s the best cookie.

“My favorite cookie is probably the Peanut Butter Patties,” said Goodwill.

“Definitely the Thin Mints,” said Crelman.

The money they raise from this will help with their gold project of building a sensory garden for adults in a group home.

