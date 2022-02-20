High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 19)
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Postseason play is just around the corner as the regular season comes to an end.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pineville 65, Casey County 77
Evangel Christian 87, Breathitt County 37
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Jenkins 63, Breathitt County 52
Rose Hill Christian 42, Phelps 66
Somerset 54, North Laurel 78
Wellspring Guardians (Richmond, KY home school) 59, Oneida Baptist Institute 30
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.