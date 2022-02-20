High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 19)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Postseason play is just around the corner as the regular season comes to an end.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pineville 65, Casey County 77

Evangel Christian 87, Breathitt County 37

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Jenkins 63, Breathitt County 52

Rose Hill Christian 42, Phelps 66

Somerset 54, North Laurel 78

Wellspring Guardians (Richmond, KY home school) 59, Oneida Baptist Institute 30

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.