High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 19)

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Postseason play is just around the corner as the regular season comes to an end.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pineville 65, Casey County 77

Evangel Christian 87, Breathitt County 37

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Jenkins 63, Breathitt County 52

Rose Hill Christian 42, Phelps 66

Somerset 54, North Laurel 78

Wellspring Guardians (Richmond, KY home school) 59, Oneida Baptist Institute 30

