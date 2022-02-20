Gun show held at Knott County Sportsplex

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A gun show was held over the weekend at the Knott County Sportsplex.

Tourism officials said it was a huge event for the county.

Vice Chair Danny Laferty said it was a great turnout.

“Big help to the Sportsplex as far as revenue for them,” he said. “We had some local vendors that was in there that I talked to, selling some knives and guns. It helped boost them too.”

He said it was a great activity for the community to get involved with.

“Me and all my family, even my grandkids was anxious to go up there,” Laferty said. “They not being out much through the winter, with COVID and all that. Even they was tickled to death to be able to go to some type of event.”

Some vendors, including those with HillBilly Gun & Pawn, saw a great increase in business during the event.

“Sundays are more of a trade day but Sundays are usually the busiest day too,” Employee Bradley Williams said. “It’s the last day of the show so everybody’s trying to come get the last-minute deal.”

Williams said it was a place for people to show off their wares.

“It just brings everybody together,” he said. “It’s a different style, different taste for everybody, but it is something that most people around here enjoy to do. Shooting guns, buying and trading guns.”

Laferty said they hope to see another gun show in the coming months.

“Just gives people the opportunity to buy whatever type of weapon or ammo that they would want to have,” he said. “For personal protection, hunting, whatever.”

The event had more than 70 vendors.

Laferty said they want to host several more events at the Sportsplex in the coming months.

