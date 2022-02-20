Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky animal shelter sees adoption rate increase to 90%

By Chas Jenkins
Feb. 20, 2022
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The call for help was answered, the Floyd County Animal Shelter saw its adoption rate increase to 90%.

The shelter announced on social media that, if adoptions did not start happening soon, the shelter would have to resort to euthanasia.

That post was shared several times, and the shelter saw its population decrease dramatically.

Board Member Ned Pillersdorf said, however, they are not out of the woods yet.

“We’ve had a surge of adoptions, but we’re always concerned that the surge will end,” he said. “We never want to be in a situation where we just can’t keep that many dogs. We never ever want to euthanize an adoptable pet.”

The shelter even had five dogs find forever homes all the way in Canada.

For more information about adoption, you can call the shelter at (606) 886-3189.

Pillersdorf said they appreciate the support from everyone.

