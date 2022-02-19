No. 4 Kentucky sweeps Alabama with homecourt comeback

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats took down the Crimson Tide to sweep the season series with a 90-81 come-from-behind win while missing two key players.

Keion Brooks and Kellan Grady logged standout performances, Brooks leading scoring with 25 points and Grady scoring seven three-pointers. Oscar Tschiebwe had yet another double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Down by twelve with minutes to play in the first half, Kentucky went on a 13-point run to take back the lead.

TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler did not suit up for the Cats.

Kentucky will play two more games at Rupp Arena for the SEC Tournament. The LSU Fightin’ Tigers will visit Lexington on Wednesday, February 23 at 9 p.m.

Alabama-Kentucky Stats (StatBroadcast)

