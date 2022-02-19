Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches announces Coach, Player of the Year award winners

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches announced their annual Coach of the Year and Player of the Year award winners from across the state. Here are the winners from our region.

12th Region:

Boys Coach of the Year: John Fraley, Pulaski County

Girls Coach of the Year: Jimmy McCulley, Garrard County

Boys Player of the Year: Luke Imfeld, Boyle County

Girls Player of the Year: Carolina Oakes, Pulaski County

13th Region:

Boys Coach of the Year: Brad Sizemore, Bell County

Girls Coach of the Year: Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

Boys Player of the Year: Jordan Akal, Harlan

Girls Player of the Year: Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

14th Region:

Boys Coach of the Year: Shannon Hoskins, Perry Central

Girls Coach of the Year: Brandon Hayes, Breathitt County

Boys Player of the Year: Landon Napier, Perry Central

Girls Player of the Year: Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central

15th Region:

Boys Coach of the Year: Chandler Thompson, Lawrence County

Girls Coach of the Year: Lonnie Rowe, Shelby Valley

Boys Player of the Year: Brady Dingess, Martin County

Girls Player of the Year: Cassidy Roe, Shelby Valley

