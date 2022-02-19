Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches announces Coach, Player of the Year award winners
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches announced their annual Coach of the Year and Player of the Year award winners from across the state. Here are the winners from our region.
12th Region:
Boys Coach of the Year: John Fraley, Pulaski County
Girls Coach of the Year: Jimmy McCulley, Garrard County
Boys Player of the Year: Luke Imfeld, Boyle County
Girls Player of the Year: Carolina Oakes, Pulaski County
13th Region:
Boys Coach of the Year: Brad Sizemore, Bell County
Girls Coach of the Year: Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
Boys Player of the Year: Jordan Akal, Harlan
Girls Player of the Year: Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
14th Region:
Boys Coach of the Year: Shannon Hoskins, Perry Central
Girls Coach of the Year: Brandon Hayes, Breathitt County
Boys Player of the Year: Landon Napier, Perry Central
Girls Player of the Year: Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central
15th Region:
Boys Coach of the Year: Chandler Thompson, Lawrence County
Girls Coach of the Year: Lonnie Rowe, Shelby Valley
Boys Player of the Year: Brady Dingess, Martin County
Girls Player of the Year: Cassidy Roe, Shelby Valley
