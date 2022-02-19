‘It’s doing God’s work’: Eastern Kentucky church sees successful food giveaway

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A food giveaway was held by Community Christian Church on Saturday in Lee County.

Food Pantry Director Darlene Jewell said they saw more than 50 boxes go out in just 15 minutes.

She said it was a huge success.

“We had to cancel last month because of weather, so, people were really in need of the food. We were limited this month because we’re a little low on supply,” Jewell said. “We were able to bless 50 or 60 families this month, so, we were thankful for that.”

The event saw a few volunteers come out and lend a helping hand.

One being Daryl Land, who said it is all the church’s mission.

“It’s doing God’s work,” he said. “God wants us to serve, to help out, that’s what we’re doing.”

Church members said the event is important for the area.

“We believe this is really helping,” Land said. “You can see how many people we’ve had all day. It’s good work.”

Jewell said the church is in serious need of food donations.

She said it will help the longevity of the program.

“Things that are dry goods, or vegetables, or soups, or pasta sauces and stuff like that,” Jewell said. “There’s multiple ways people can give and there’s a great need. It’s not just Lee County, it’s surrounding counties too. It’s all of our community.”

Jewell said they want to keep their program going for as long as possible.

“We don’t want to get rid of this project,” she said. “We want to continue this project no matter what it takes. We’ll work really hard to continue it because there is a need. It is a project that God has laid on our hearts to do.”

Jewell said she appreciated everyone who came out to help during the giveaway.

