High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 18)
BOYS
Belfry 58, Magoffin County 33
Bell County 63, Lynn Camp 36
Buckhorn 58, Morgan County 56
Cordia 70, Bryan Station 67
Estill County 83, Lee County 72
Fairview 66, Phelps 56
Martin County 86, Lawrence County 84
Mercer County 74, Southwestern 51
Middlesboro 48, Red Bird 37
North Laurel 83, Corbin 77
Oneida Baptist 68, Leslie County 53
Pineville 75, Pike Central 69
Rockcastle County 67, Russell County 27
GIRLS
Belfry 27, Johnson Central 23
Fairview 55, June Buchanan 52
Knott Central 58, Estill County 53
Lawrence County 52, Morgan County 40
Lynn Camp 71, Oneida Baptist 14
Magoffin County 31, East Ridge 29
Martin County 59, Pike Central 47
Mercer County 63, Southwestern 54
Red Bird 57, Middlesboro 56
Rockcastle County 47, Russell County 28
South Laurel 62, Danville 55
