High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 18)

By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOYS

Belfry 58, Magoffin County 33

Bell County 63, Lynn Camp 36

Buckhorn 58, Morgan County 56

Cordia 70, Bryan Station 67

Estill County 83, Lee County 72

Fairview 66, Phelps 56

Martin County 86, Lawrence County 84

Mercer County 74, Southwestern 51

Middlesboro 48, Red Bird 37

North Laurel 83, Corbin 77

Oneida Baptist 68, Leslie County 53

Pineville 75, Pike Central 69

Rockcastle County 67, Russell County 27

GIRLS

Belfry 27, Johnson Central 23

Fairview 55, June Buchanan 52

Knott Central 58, Estill County 53

Lawrence County 52, Morgan County 40

Lynn Camp 71, Oneida Baptist 14

Magoffin County 31, East Ridge 29

Martin County 59, Pike Central 47

Mercer County 63, Southwestern 54

Red Bird 57, Middlesboro 56

Rockcastle County 47, Russell County 28

South Laurel 62, Danville 55

