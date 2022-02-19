Advertisement

Hazard woman awarded MLK Jr. Spirit Award

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard native, Jane Lee Olinger, has been awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award for her community work in Eastern Kentucky.

The award was presented by the Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center.

Olinger is the founder and director of the Community Sports League; a non-profit, summer basketball league in Hazard.

The CSL aims to give all kids in the area a chance to learn the game and stay active through the summer. Olinger says several of the kids in the league rely on it since they can not afford the often high price of joining a travel team. The CSL is free to play.

This isn’t the first time Olinger has been recognized for her work. In 2015, she won the Kentucky River AD Caregiver Award for her work with Foster Kids, and, in 2019, she was recognized at the Hazard-Perry Civic Night Banquet for her work with the CSL.

Olinger says she doesn’t do it for the attention, but for the kids.

“Just teach them you know... if you can learn the right thing, maybe you can do the right thing as you get older,” Olinger said.

Jane says she appreciates the help of her sister, brother-in-law and the community for keeping the Community Sports League running for more than 10 years.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail cell
Man arrested after barricading himself, shooting at police in EKY
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey
Police car
UPDATE: Man arrested after search in Breathitt County
Joshua Hubbard
Pike County man convicted of sodomy four years after charges
Power outage
Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains

Latest News

The attempted killing of a Louisville mayoral candidate, followed by the release of the...
Bail reform bills moving through state legislature
WKU protest
WKU students protest after lawsuit filed
Through education and outreach, Lexington group Colors of Promise is working to change the...
Lexington organization Colors of Promise spreading breast cancer awareness
Pike County man convicted of sodomy four years after charges - 4:30p
Pike County man convicted of sodomy four years after charges - 4:30p