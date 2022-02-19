Dry weekend ahead, showers return next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A gorgeous weekend is ahead with lots of sunshine and blue sky. Get out and enjoy because rain returns by next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Take advantage of this awesome weather because it will not stick around for long. We stay dry and clear through tonight. It will be cold with temperatures falling into the mid-and-lower-20s.

If you liked the weather today, then you will love the weather on Sunday! We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. Highs will be warmer as we top out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

Clouds begin to increase across the area into Sunday night, but we stay dry. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

Rain Returns

The weather starts to change as we get into your next work week.

On Monday, we stay partly to mostly cloudy. Most of your day will be dry; however, showers creep back into the region by the evening and overnight hours. Highs on Monday soar into the lower-60s.

Showers are likely on Tuesday. We stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid-60s!

Stray showers are possible Wednesday morning, but we start to get a break by the afternoon. This break does not last long as more showers look possible by the evening and overnight hours. Highs on Wednesday top out in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

This soggy forecast continues into the end of your work week.

We stay mostly cloudy with showers likely on Thursday. Highs reach the lower-50s.

We will have to keep an eye out for possible flooding because several inches of rain look to be possible this week. Stay weather aware, and have the WYMT Weather app downloaded just in case.

Stray showers are possible Friday morning, but we begin to dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s.

On Saturday, we look to stay dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be cooler as we only top out in the lower-40s.

