Animal shelter workers prepare for ‘puppy and kitten season’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelters across the region are preparing or already experiencing puppy and kitten season, which is a time of year they see an increase in puppy and kitten surrenders or drop offs.

This season can cause shelters to exceed full capacity.

“We’re already seeing pregnant animals and litters of puppies on top of litters of puppies,” said Minnie Owsley with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.

With so many puppies and kittens being brought in, especially newborns, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is asking the community to donate neonatal supplies such as puppy and kitten milk and bottles.

In addition to neonatal donations, the shelter also needs volunteers.

“We have a lot of moms that are killed during this time,” said the shelter’s Board President, Tammy Noble. “We’ll have puppies or kittens that are just days old that are still nursing, so the shelter during this time desperately needs volunteers to help feed those.”

Both Noble and Owsley said the best way to combat puppy and kitten season is to spay and neuter your animals.

“People think its this big costly thing and depending on where you go, it can be, but its a lot more expensive to have an emergency C-section for a dog when you could have paid probably half of that and got her fixed in the first place,” said Owsley.

This shelter is one of several facilities in the state that offers low-cost spay and neuter programs to help pet owners put a dent in puppy and kitten season.

“If you can spay and neuter your pet and prevent the possibility of emergency surgery or even death, why wouldn’t you?” Owsley said.

Owsley added that if you have a pregnant cat or dog, its best to keep them in a safe and comfortable place before, during, and after they give birth to prevent something from happening to the mother.

Noble said she would like to thank the Hope Spay Neuter Clinic for helping to train shelter staff with their low-cost spay and neuter program.

To find out how you can donate neonatal supplies or even sign up for the low-cost spay and neuter program, you can call the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter at (606) 439-4064 or visit their Facebook page.

