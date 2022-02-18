WKU students protest after lawsuit filed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU students gathered on campus Friday to march against sexual assault on campus as news of a lawsuit against a fraternity and the school came to light.

A female student filed that lawsuit against WKU, Kappa Delta Sorority, Sigma Epsilon Fraternity, and 17 other defendants.

The Bowling Green Survivors Collective, a support network for victims of sexual assault and abuse organized the ‘Greek Life Sexual Assault Protest and March.’

Their goal - to stand against minimizing survivors and excusing rapists.

A WKU student and organizer of the march says while it’s a prevalent issue, no one is doing anything about it.

“Nobody is actually saying something or speaking out against it,” said Ashley Gibson, WKU student and protest organizer.

Gibson calls it a cycle, that needs to be broken.

“If people don’t make noise about it and speak out against it and keep on talking about it and the cycle will just keep going and that’s what we’re trying to stop,” Gibson said.

One protest organizer says she’s witnessed sexual assault at Fraternity parties.

“One of the very few frat parties I’ve been to, I personally witnessed a girl being chased onto the roof to avoid being raped. It’s a very toxic culture filled with drugs that is just used to lower the inhibitions of women,” said Ruby Chapdelaine, WKU student and protest organizer.

Several students say they feel pressure as a woman amidst Greek Life culture.

“Its very demeaning. I’ve seen women be pressured into situations that I know that they didn’t want to. A lot of alcohol involved and it’s just disgusting and honestly it got to a point where I stopped going to a lot of those functions because I didn’t feel safe and I didn’t feel like my friends were being safe and it’s a big problem here,” said Daisy Carter, WKU alumna.

Demonstrators want the University and Greek Life to uphold the no-tolerance policy and those who violate it, they say, should be held accountable.

