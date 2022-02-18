Advertisement

West Virginia man arrested after shooting into a vehicle, killing man

Mingo Co. man arrested after shooting another man
Mingo Co. man arrested after shooting another man(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office posted a release on Facebook Thursday about an arrest made following a shooting.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a call about an altercation at the Creekwood Apartments in Gilbert.

Joda Browning and Heath A. Rose were in an argument when Rose got a gun out of his car.

Deputies said Browning was trying to drive away from the scene with his eight-year-old daughter when Rose approached the car and shot Browning in the head.

According to the release, Browning got out of the vehicle and collapsed from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rose was arrested later without incident and was charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail cell
Man arrested after barricading himself, shooting at police in EKY
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey
Police car
‘He is armed and should be considered dangerous’: Police looking for man in Breathitt County
Joshua Hubbard
Registered EKY sex offender arrested for sodomy
Power outage
Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains

Latest News

Missing woman in Knott County
KSP looking for woman reported missing since early February
PMC open new facility
PMC celebrates opening of new nursing program facility
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
Manchester Police ask for help
Manchester Police ask for help identifying person