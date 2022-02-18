West Virginia man arrested after shooting into a vehicle, killing man

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office posted a release on Facebook Thursday about an arrest made following a shooting.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a call about an altercation at the Creekwood Apartments in Gilbert.

Joda Browning and Heath A. Rose were in an argument when Rose got a gun out of his car.

Deputies said Browning was trying to drive away from the scene with his eight-year-old daughter when Rose approached the car and shot Browning in the head.

According to the release, Browning got out of the vehicle and collapsed from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rose was arrested later without incident and was charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment with a firearm.

